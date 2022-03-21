CHARLOTTE –Wooden Robot Brewery has agreed to a yearlong partnership of The Bulb Gallery’s farmers market at the Charlotte Transportation Center.
The sponsorship ensures the weekly market is fully stocked with fresh, seasonal and locally grown produce offered to guests free of charge.
“We’re excited to partner with The Bulb and sponsor The Charlotte Transportation Center Market because we believe in their mission to create a world where food is a right and not a privilege,” said Josh Patton, co-founder and CEO at Wooden Robot Brewery. “The Bulb is doing a wonderful job at providing affordable and attainable food to families and individuals in Charlotte. We're excited to work with them this year.”
The Bulb Gallery began in 2016 as a barrier-free food assistance resource. Referrals, IDs and the ability to pay are not required to access fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables in food insecure neighborhoods.
Through partnerships with community organizations, farmers, volunteers and sponsors, the organization has grown to host 11 weekly markets and a home delivery service that offer seasonal produce purchased from local farms, as well as staples such as eggs, milk and bread. Recipes featuring market offerings, nutrition information and cooking demos within COVID-safe protocols are offered.
So far in 2022, the market has provided over 700 pounds of food to an average of 53 guests per week.
“It’s so great to be back at the transit center and to see the positive response from people to our weekly supply of fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Ebonee Bailey, executive director at The Bulb. “The Bulb actually got its start here, but our operations were quite a bit different back then as we relied solely on donated food items. To now have such a well-respected business as Wooden Robot Brewery sponsoring our efforts makes it feel very full circle this many years later.”
