PINEVILLE – Windsor Fashions LLC officially opened the doors to its new store at Carolina Place.
The store can be found on the lower level across from Express.
Founded by the Zekaria family, Windsor opened its first store in 1937 with a mission that continues to this day – to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women.
Windsor provides a broad selection of trendy apparel for all the occasions in a woman’s life, including school-based occasions like prom, seasonal events like Halloween or everyday occasions like date night and brunch with the girls.
