WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw will increase trash pick-up from three to five days a week beginning the Monday after Thanksgiving, according to Town Manager Jeff Wells.
Recycling will continue to be every other week. Yard waste pickup will move from Tuesdays to the day of trash pick-up. Bulk pick-up will be every other week on Fridays. Residents can schedule bulk pick-up through Waste Pro.
“These changes come to accommodate the growth of the town,” Wells said. “Most importantly we have upgraded our services at no additional cost to the taxpayer. We feel that these changes will serve our citizens better moving forward.”
Wells announced the changes during the Nov. 9 town board meeting, noting the old way of doing trash pick-up had become unmanageable. Residents will soon receive a magnet and flyer with information.
Wells said the ongoing opportunity to get rid of bulk items will help prevent them from being piled up in yards.
“I think it'll give the town a much cleaner look, if you will,” Mayor Ron Pappas said. “It was disturbing to some, including myself, that we'd have this stuff out for sometimes two weeks at a time town-wide and we were all getting comments about what it looked like. So hopefully this program will work this way.”
The town has been in talks about these changes for two months. Pappas said the town will make any necessary adjustments.
