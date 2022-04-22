CHARLOTTE - Ballantyne's Backyard will screen the G-rated Disney Pixar classic, "WALL-E," at sundown today for a special Earth Day-themed movie night.
The evening will include food trucks, local brews and green-friendly activities for the whole family.
Dinner and drinks will be available for purchase onsite from Bae's Burgers, International Truck of Tacos, What's Up Dog, Sycamore Brewing and Abbott's Frozen Custard.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets to the movie night cost $5. Get them at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballantyne-movie-night-earth-day-edition-tickets-272869639437?aff=gbwebsitecomm
