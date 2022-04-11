CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will install lane closures on Interstate 277 tonight as part of a $26 million contract awarded last fall to improve a stretch of bridges along the uptown loop between Tenth Street and I-77, approximately 1.3 miles.
The contractor, American Civil Constructors West Coast, LLC of California will work on the following bridges:
• On I-277/U.S. 74 over I-77
• On E. Twelfth Street over Tryon Street
• On I-277/N.C. 16 over the following roads:
• Charlotte Area Transit Light Rail
• N. College Street
• N. Tryon Street
• N. Church Street
• U.S. 29/N.C. 49 (Graham Street),
• N.C. Factory Music Boulevard and
• Johnson Street, including the CSX and Norfolk Southern Railroads
Both single and double lane closures will be in place on the inner loop from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Thursday morning. The closures will resume on the outer loop Monday night, April 18, through Friday morning, April 22. Closures allow the contractor to safely complete investigative work prior to starting bridge rehabilitation work such as deck repairs, substructure improvements and painting existing structures.
Contract crews will perform additional operations on I-277 between Tenth Street and Johnson Street. Improvements include replacing all guardrail and controlled access fencing, milling and filling the mainline of the highway with hot-mix asphalt and performing concrete pavement repair on the highway and ramps.
All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.
Visit www.DriveNC.gov for real-time travel information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.