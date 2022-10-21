The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 14 to 20:
Lowest Scores
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd. – 86.5
Violations include: Employee drinks stored on biscuit prep surface; no paper towels at hand sink near office; sanitizer wasn’t at the proper concentration; and chicken for bo sandwiches and sausages weren’t held hot enough.
Indian Trail
• Starbucks, 6701 Old Charlotte Highway – 99.5
• Sun Valley Cafe, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 3021 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 98
Marshville
Marvin
• El Tecate Mexican Restaurant, t1615 S. Providence Road – 95.5
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 97
• Publix (meats and seafood), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
• Publix (produce), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
Monroe
• Cook Out, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Gas Express, 11004 N. Charlotte Ave – 94.5
• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Sunny Food Mart, 1800 Walkup Ave. – 98.5
Waxhaw
• Waxhaw Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 2538B Cuthbertson Road – 99.5
Weddington
• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 97
Wesley Chapel
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100
Wingate
• Food Lion (meat), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 94.5
• Food Lion (produce), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 97.5
