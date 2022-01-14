The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 7 to 13:
Indian Trail
Dunkin, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 99
Dunkin, 14055 U.S. 74 W. – 98.5
Food Lion, 4423 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
Food Lion (deli), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
Food Lion (produce), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 100
Rossinis Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 99.5
Sun Valley Cafe, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 100
Monroe
American Deli, 1013 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Arby's, 2101 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
Burger King/Monroe, 2100 Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96
Fill Good, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 96
Fill Good, 1006 N. Charlotte Ave. – 95
Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
Food Lion (meat market), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 99
Food Lion (produce), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 96.5
Fox's Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive – 98.5
KFC, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
McAlister's Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 99.5
Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Pilot Travel Center, 2700 Chamber Drive – 98
Publix (deli), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
Publix (meat market), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
Publix (seafood), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
Roughedge Trading Co, 5310 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
Shoku Sushi & Bar, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96
Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
Wingate
Food Lion, 221 U.S. 74 E. – 99.5
Food Lion (DELI), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 96.5
Food Lion (PRODUCE), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 96.5
