MONROE – Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry will hold its first Zumbathon Fundraiser on June 4 at Sun Valley Middle School in Indian Trail.
The two-hour event will begin at 11 a.m. It will include prizes, raffles and refreshments.
Zumba is a high-impact and low-impact exercise that incorporates Latin and international music with movement, giving participants a workout "without it feeling like a workout."
Individual tickets cost $20 and vendor booths cost $60. Funds support the ministry’s mission of providing vulnerable local children and adults with quality programs that change lives and strengthen families.
Participants can register and purchase advance tickets online at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zumbathon-fundraiser-event-tickets-321420375997 or pay cash in person the day of the event. People interested in becoming a sponsor may email Gloria Barrino at uccam@unioncrisis.com.
