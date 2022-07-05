MONROE – Melanie Miller has succeeded Barbara Faulk as executive director of the Union County Community Arts Council.
Miller has led The Arc of Union/Cabarrus as well as served in key leadership positions within the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter and Girl Scouts, Hornets' Nest Council.
Faulk retired June 30 after 35 years with the organization. She has served as executive director since 1993.
