Union Academy volleyball stars sign with colleges

MONROE – Three of Union Academy’s top volleyball players – Brooklyn Calkins (Catawba), Gabriela Gama (Pfeiffer), and Lauren Munday (North Greenville) – have signed to continue their education and volleyball careers at the next level.
Munday, a setter, has accumulated over 2,000 career assists and was the MVP for the 2022 NCHSAA state championship.
Gama consistently led the team in aces and was second in digs as the outside hitter.
Calkins, who will play beach volleyball at Catawba, led the team in blocks and hitting percentage.
The three players along with their teammates made Union County history this month when they won the NCHSAA 1A Volleyball Championship for the second consecutive year. The UA team entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed after going on a 20-match winning streak and undefeated in the conference.
“Each girl possesses incredible talent, and I am excited they will continue playing at the collegiate level,” head coach Brooke Hill said. “ These girls made history by winning two state championships, and while we will miss their leadership, they each have a bright future at their respective schools.”
