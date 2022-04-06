MONROE – Union Academy has hired Ginger Lusty to succeed the retiring Lynn Kroeger as chief financial officer.
Lusty will be on campus to work closely with Kroeger over several weeks beginning April 25, to ensure a smooth transition.
“I am truly honored and privileged to be joining Union Academy,” Lusty said. “Everyone that I had the pleasure to meet was passionate about providing past, present, and future Union Academy students the most comprehensive, well-rounded education and support network possible, which aligns with fulfilling my work’s purpose. I am looking forward to becoming a part of the family and utilizing my experience and abilities to continue Union Academy’s mission and vision.”
Lusty has worked with charter schools in three states. She has knowledge of finance, operations and human resources from her background in the healthcare industry.
Union Academy received more than 150 resumes during a three-month national search and interviewed more than two dozen candidates. Three finalists came to campus for visits with the search committee, staff, board members and parents.
“Ginger Lusty brings to UA an outstanding background and skills in school management and executive leadership,” Head of School John Marshall said. “Her knowledge of charter school finance is extensive, and she impressed everyone she met during her two days in our community. I am confident Ginger will be a superb fit with the UA family,”
Ginger joins UA from University Charter School in Alabama where she was responsible for financial operations and controls for the public charter school. She had oversight of federal programs, closed a multi-million dollar loan for a new facility, and worked with the Alabama Public Charter School Commission to develop a Charter School Framework for annual reports for all charter schools to use.
Prior to her time in Alabama, Ginger served as the CFO for Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville as well as state authorizer for The Colorado Charter School Institute which oversees 41 public charter schools and over 17,000 students.
