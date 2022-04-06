CHARLOTTE – Author, professor and lover of children’s literature Mark West has released “The Peeve and the Grudge and Other Preposterous Poems” published by Charlotte-based Warren Publishing.
West explores odd words and idioms that children – sometimes adults – often misinterpret. The poems are brought to life by illustrator Ana Zurita.
Inspired by his time as a preschool teacher, West “loves how children respond to words or phrases they don’t know or they misunderstand.”
Kids really do say the darndest things, and by looking at words through children’s eyes, West encourages adults to see their perspective.
Through reading aloud, adults can instill a love of reading in children and help them to explore language while sharing a few laughs.
Having used one of his favorite poems as inspiration for the title, West recalls a conversation with a young child who wondered what a pet peeve was.
“She seemed disappointed when I told her a peeve wasn’t a fish, and she said she was going to call the fish Peeve anyway,” West said.
As indicated through West’s poetry, children have a unique and fascinating take on language that, if nurtured at a young age, can inspire a love of reading and writing.
West is an English professor UNC Charlotte, where he has taught children’s and young adult literature for over 25 years. Before entering academia, he worked as a preschool teacher and a professional puppeteer.
“The Peeve and the Grudge and Other Preposterous Poems: can be ordered on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, warrenpublishing.net, and requested wherever books are sold.
