INDIAN TRAIL – World War II veteran Charles Richardson celebrated his 100th birthday June 7 with grateful neighbors at the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423.
The Union County Sheriff's Office led a procession of first responders and military-style vehicles that escorted Richardson from the intersection of Faith Church Road and Creft Circle in Lake Park to the VFW in Indian Trail.
Mayor David Cohn and Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber were among residents stationed outside waving to the vehicles as they arrived.
Cohn said the community was honored to celebrate Richardson’s 100th birthday. Cohn described those who served in WWII as the greatest generation and explained the impact the war had on his family.
Cohn’s father immigrated from Germany in the 1930s, escaping Adolf Hitler’s rule. He later joined the Army and was stationed in North Carolina, where he met Cohn’s mother.
“If it wasn’t for people like Charles and the things they did, I wouldn’t be here today, neither would my family, neither would my children, neither would my grandchildren,” Cohn said. “How do you express thanks for that?”
Once inside, Richardson sat near the front of the VFW where he was greeted by a long line of supporters, many of whom thanked the WWII veteran for his service. Some gave him hugs. Others shook his hand. Most everyone thanked him for his service.
Joe Carranti, commander of James B. Crump VFW Post 2423, said it was an honor to stand in the presence and shake the hand of a WWII veteran.
“Kids my age grew up and we only knew about WWII because of the movies,” said Carranti, 30. “It profoundly affected my interest in joining the military. If we could be half as good as Mr. Richardson was in the way that he served his country.”
Richardson served as a radioman and gunner on a B-17 bomber during the war. He detailed his experiences in a book published four years ago called, “35 Missions to Hell and Back.”
“I admire Chuck for doing this and I hope he continues to do it,” said Gary Wilfong, a retired brigadier general with the North Carolina Air National Guard. “For those who participated as a military member and been in combat, talk about it. Because if you don’t talk about it, nobody will know about it. Our history books today – a lot of this stuff isn’t being told in the way it happened and what they’ve been through.”
Caroline Winchester, who works in U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop's office, brought greetings not only from the congressman but also Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. She said a flag was flown in Richardson’s honor that day in Raleigh.
President Donald Trump also sent Richardson a letter wishing him a happy birthday.
“I think about where we are in the world and some days it feels so bleak,” Winchester said. “I think about how things must have felt for Chuck after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and these gentlemen, they answered the call and served our nation. It’s just so humbling to me that somebody would do that for me and they didn’t know me.”
Richardson encouraged those attending his birthday to carry a message to young people in America.
“Let them know about the men who died for them,” Richardson said. “It is my pleasure to be with you and to know that America is still behind their country and willing to go to war for it. I thank you for your attendance today. I love you all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.