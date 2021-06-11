WESLEY CHAPEL – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close New Town Road at Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road on June 17 for roundabout construction. The closure is anticipated to last seven weeks.
During construction, drivers will follow a posted detour along Will Plyler Road, Waxhaw – Indian Trail Road, Billy Howey Road, Pleasant Grove Road, and Shannon Road.
Roundabouts improve safety for users as well as help reduce the congestion and backups more typical at traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals, according to the NCDOT.
