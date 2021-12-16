Most Wingate students will be taking a breather during the holiday break. But for those looking to make up a required course, knock out an elective or get ahead so they can graduate early, the University is offering Winter Term.
“Winter term came from the realization that some of our students were ready to work ahead even as others, due to the pandemic, were falling a bit behind,” Provost Jeff Frederick said. “As we think about what we’ve learned during the ‘Age of COVID,’ we know that our talented faculty have become experts at delivering courses in the digital space. Winter Term simply lies at the intersection of student need and faculty expertise.”
Winter Term classes run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13, with a break between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. To provide students with maximum flexibility, classes will be online with no set class time. Students will work on their own schedules to complete assignments.
Courses offered during Winter Term include several that are part of Wingate’s general education curriculum. Students can take GPS 110, 220 or 320, all required Global Perspectives courses, or Gateway 101, a one-credit-hour core course designed to help new students transition to college life.
Also included in Winter Term offerings are biology courses in genetics and immunology and courses in educational psychology and child psychology, in addition to a business course and one in exercise science. Anyone interested in Wingate’s newest major can try it out over Winter Term by taking Introduction to Public Health.
Winter Term tuition is $333 per credit hour. Because of the condensed time frame, students may register for only one course.
