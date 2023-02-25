MONROE – Union County will allow Wingate University to lease about 10 acres at the Union County Agricultural and Event Complex for a hands-on farm lab.
The lease allows the university to plant and harvest plants and keep animals on the property. It spans from Feb. 20, 2023 to Jan. 20, 2033. The university will pay the county $1 per year.
“The seal behind us is very telling of Union County’s roots,” Commissioner Brian Helms said. “The seal actually includes agriculture and education. This is something that is very important to Union County. I’m very optimistic about the Wingate farm lease. I think it can be a very outstanding program and I’m anxious to see it started.”
