WINGATE – Wingate University recognized more than 100 employees for their years of service, presenting them with commemorative gifts during an April 12 ceremony at the George A. Batte Jr. Fine Arts Center.
Provost Jeff Frederick pointed out that the average number of years a U.S. worker stays with their employer is 4.1, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. He added that a Harvard Business Review study shows that employees stay because of two reasons: job satisfaction and the alignment between the values of the individual and the values of the company.
“People stay because they believe in the place and they see a clear line between the work that they do, and the values of the institution. And that’s our story too,” Frederick said. “Each and every one of you have made this place better by your work and the watch-care you bring every day.”
President Rhett Brown was among those honored. He was welcomed into the Order of the Seal for his 30 years of service.
“I am grateful to work at a place where our mission — the cultivation of a knowledge that informs and integrates our faith and leads us to lives of service — embodies values elemental to building vibrant, productive and inclusive communities,” Brown said. “I’m proud of what we do, and I’m proud of the folks I get to do this gig with. I love that our organizational values reflect personal characteristics important to me.”
A 1989 Wingate alum, Brown was presented his award by Sylvia Little-Sweatt, who taught him as an undergraduate and is the university’s longest-serving faculty member. She has worked at Wingate for 59 years.
In addition to Brown, employees honored for 30 or more years of service were Louise Napier, 55 years; and Cynthia Nance, David Sherwood and Amanda Smith, 35 years.
Chris Dahm and Taura Napier were recognized for 25 years of service.
Employees having served for 20 years include Patrick Biggerstaff, Tammy Britt, Aaron Culley, Ellis Hayes, Abannik Hino, Caroline Hoefferle, Rebekah Kelleher, Michael Long, Rebecca Meares, Joseph Reich, Kirk Sanocki, Mark Schuhl, John Wilder and Teresa Williams.
Employees serving 15 years include Robert Barrons, Kristie Begley, Michael Cabana, Heather Clontz, Christi Dewaele, Carolyn Ford, Nicholas Ferencz, Jacob Gregory, James Hastings, Heather Kehr, Mary Maye, Daniel McLaughlin, Lisa Meade, James Stoudenmier, Roberta Tarlton, David Thompson, William Potter and Jeffrey Von Freymann.
The following employees marked a decade of service: Acchia Albury, Tammy Austin, Jordan Bertke, Rebecca Boeschel, Leonard Brown, Michelle Chaplin, William Durham, Joseph Ellis, Sharon Ferrell, Adan Figueroa, Benjamin Fowler, Christopher Griffin, Wesley Haltom, Charlesa Hann, Lori Hupp, Steven Hyland, Christina Inge, Janet Jenkins, William Knight, Magdalena Krajewska, Kenneth Kroeger, Susan Lance, David Markgraf, Janie McCallister, Mary McCollom, Jodi Meer, Kimberly Nealy, Erika Niland, Chelsea Parker, April Robinson, William Stone, Maria Taylor, Shawn Taylor, James Watkins, Jeffry Willmott, Lorie Windsor, Rebecca Wolfe and Patrick Young.
The following employees have worked for the university for five years: Cherilyn Barbee, Celestial Baucom, Tim Boyle, William Breckenridge, Lisa Brennan, Patrick Britz, Kristina Brooks, Richard Carney, Micah Cash, Sergio Castello, James Clark, Terry Cline, Christy Cobb, Danielle Cochrane, Tracy Davis, Matthew Davis, Danielle Edwards, Tarra Ellis, Lindey Elsey, David Emswiler, Evan England, Taylor Fischer, Michael Geier, Ricky Gibson, Chuck Gordon, Valerie Graham, Lisa Grant, Michael Hagerman, Christopher Harrist, Matthew Hayes, Jessica Head, Kaitlyn Helms, Kevin Hennessy, Angela Hill, Cynthia Hockett, Ryan Hoilman, Candace Holder, Jennifer Hough, Andrew Hutchison, Amy Jackson, Erin Jacobson, Citamba Kazadi, Cari King, Melissa Knosp, Hope Kohl, Michael Lail, Robert Lyons, Karen Morgal, Robert Munoz, Dawn Norwood, Brittany Peper, Kaitlyn Perry, Ryan Petrus, Jacob Plummer, Carol Plunket, Kristy Putts, Judy Rape, Samantha Reeves, Anna Renfro, Craig Retzlaff, Denise Ross, Benjamin Sammons, Eric Schneider, Susan Smith, Chandler Solomon, Melanie Spinks, Christi Sporl, Amanda Stanford, O. Stonestreet, Anjella Tabor-Smith, Jeffery Tippett, Susan Trombello, Shem Unger, Jennifer Wall, Dustin White and Nana Wolfe.
All of those honored received pins denoting their years of service.
Sherri Satterfield, Wingate’s vice president for human resources, said it was an exciting time to be back together to celebrate significant milestones achieved in 2020 and 2021, since COVID-19 had prevented in-person events for two years. She said a similar celebration will be scheduled later this year to honor employees reaching milestones in 2022.
