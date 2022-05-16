WINGATE – Wingate University dedicated the Crowder Welcome Center on May 11, honoring trustee and alum Bill Crowder; retiree Cindy Jordan; the families of C.C. Dickson, Frank Davis and Fulton Huntley; and others who played roles in the building’s history.
The Crowder Welcome Center opened in spring 2021, but lingering COVID-19 concerns delayed the dedication until now.
“To Pam and Bill Crowder, this incredible iteration of an iconic campus place wouldn’t have been possible without your generosity,” Wingate President Rhett Brown told the crowd of trustees, employees, students and special guests. “Bill, I am appreciative of your friendship and for your leadership and for how engaged you are in so many parts of campus life. You’ve given your time, talents and treasure to our students and they are better for it – whether it has been mentoring our student veterans, taking a hands-on approach with our One Day One Dog service projects or inspiring others to give to Wingate by giving first.”
At a dinner following the dedication, Brown interviewed the honored guests on stage.
Built in 1977 with help from the Cannon Charitable Trust and named the Dickson-Palmer Center in honor of dedicated supporters Dickson and Fannie Palmer, the nearly 30,000-square-foot facility in the heart of campus has been reimagined as the university’s front door for incoming families.
In addition to the Frank Davis Admissions suite, the building includes a glass-walled demonstration classroom, relaxation and study areas such as Huntley Commons, a student organization suite and a veteran student office.
Over the years, the Dickson-Palmer Center included a host of different offices related to student life as well as the book store, the mailroom, a snack bar, a workout center and a bowling alley. The university remodeled a portion of the building to add a Starbucks location in 2017, and began a complete overhaul shortly after, including changing the color of the building’s brick.
