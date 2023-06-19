WINGATE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of 43-year-old Shaun Sturdivant.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of Clark Street at 8 p.m. June 17 after receiving reports of a shooting. They found Sturdivant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies arrested Ricky Ponds, 58, of Wingate, on charges of first-degree murder. The sheriff's office said it appears Ponds and Sturdivant got into an argument that escalated.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information in the investigation to call the main office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
