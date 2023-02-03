Wiley bringing one-man show to Wingate

WINGATE – North Carolina-based actor Mike Wiley is bringing his one-man show, “Breach of Peace: Stories of the 1961 Freedom Riders," to Wingate University.
Wiley is known for documentary theater works that spotlight American history through turning points and milestones.
In this play, he’ll portray Civil Rights activists who, in the early 1960s, took interstate buses into segregated Southern states to demonstrate the lack of enforcement of the Supreme Court’s ruling that segregated buses were unconstitutional.
The show is based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides.
“The arts give us hope, that united we are greater than the sum of our problems, greater than the sum of our differences,” Wiley said.
One of his goals with the show is to raise cultural awareness among people of all ages as he portrays defining moments in African American history.
The free, 80-minute show starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 in McGee Theatre inside the George A. Batte Jr. Fine Arts Center, 403 N. Camden Road.
