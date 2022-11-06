BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments.
West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis.
This brings the number of West Shore’s properties in North Carolina to six. The company’s other properties in the Tar Heel State include The Plantation at Pleasant Ridge in Greensboro, and Ansley Falls and Aurea Station, both in Charlotte.
West Shore has completed 48 acquisitions and now owns and operates over 13,950 units in seven states.
“Our resilient investment model and experience has allowed us to continue our growth in North Carolina and all three of these properties are remarkable assets,” said Steven P. Rosenthal, chairman of West Shore.
Waxhaw Mills Apartments is noteworthy for its downtown location offering a variety of floor plans and features and greater regional Charlotte access. The newly combined, 309-unit residential community spans two unique and historic luxury properties.
West Shore will be offering expanded management services through extended office hours at both properties.
Waxhaw Mills Apartments gives residents the choice of a loft-style one-bedroom apartment with exposed brink in a historic mill, an urban multi-level home with original hardwood floor, or a modern three-bedroom with granite countertops, designer cabinetry and wood-style flooring. The community offers two resort-style pools with sun decks, fenced pet parks, courtyards with walking paths and other amenities.
“Population growth is driving an unprecedented level of demand for apartments in Charlotte and the surrounding area,” said West Shore President Lee Rosenthal. “West Shore has now invested in six unique and well positioned properties, growing our North Carolina portfolio to over 1,500 units. Both Waxhaw Mills Apartments and The Vive at Kellswater offer terrific apartment living experiences for our residents and provide easy access to popular downtown areas.”
Waxhaw Mills Apartments is located at 242 Price Street in Waxhaw and is now leasing. Learn more at www.waxhawmills.com.
