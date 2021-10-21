WAXHAW – Town Commissioner Tracy Wesolek celebrated her "cancerversary" on Sept. 29, which she defines as the one-year anniversary of there being no evidence of the disease in her body.
Wesolek shared with board colleagues in September 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. She had surgery to remove the cancer and has been receiving treatment to ensure it doesn’t return.
“I am a one-year year survivor now, but just remember we have other women right now in Waxhaw that are battling the disease,” Wesolek told colleagues during the Oct. 12 meeting.. “Anything y’all can do to reach out to help them would be most appreciated.”
Town staff and commissioners convened virtually for that meeting with pink backgrounds with a Waxhaw Strong logo that included a pink ribbon symbolizing breast cancer.
Mayor Ron Pappas proclaimed October 2021 as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Union County. The proclamation urged citizens to increase their awareness and education of early detection of breast cancer.
“Tracy, we just want to say we are here with you,” Pappas told Wesolek. “We support you. You have been very, very courageous in going through your challenges with it.”
