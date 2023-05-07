Wesley Chapel's 'walking encyclopedia' flips to next chapter

WESLEY CHAPEL – Cheryl Bennett, who is retiring as clerk and finance officer for the Village of Wesley Chapel, has spent the past 19 years as a walking encyclopedia of policies, ordinances and procedures, all vital information when you work with government.
And when you work with boards and committees comprised mostly of citizens who volunteer their time and have only limited knowledge of government regulations, it can be quite the challenge to keep everyone on the right path.
She must make sure these rules, established by the state, are followed to the letter. This is especially important when ensuring meeting guidelines are followed.
“The hardest thing is making people aware there are rules that they have to follow, that either they weren’t aware of, or just don’t want to follow,” she explained. “You have to have a quorum, or you can’t meet. You need an agenda and minutes of these meetings. And if it’s not on your regular meeting schedule, then you have to have a special meeting.”
Cheryl has worked with a variety of elected officials over the years, some good, some difficult.
“I’ve had seven mayors and that’s just the mayors,” she said. “Some people are good to deal with, good council people. But when elected officials are more interested in conflict with other council members than they are with doing the town’s business, it can be quite challenging.”
There have been times when village meetings were volatile because of clashing personalities serving on council.
“It was unfortunate, because there was a point in time where they were more interested in getting the other person than doing the town’s business,” she said.
In the almost two decades that she has worked with the village, Cheryl has witnessed a considerable amount of growth in Wesley Chapel. Even though she came after the town was incorporated in 1998, it was still newly organized when she started.
“I worked with the original people (who incorporated the village), and learned all the details. It was all done over Al and Carolyn Black’s dining room table. They really worked hard. It was a big undertaking. I have a lot of admiration for them. Their background wasn’t in government. They just didn’t want to be annexed into Indian Trail.”
Things were very different when she was first hired. There was no town hall, no Dogwood Park, and no commercial/business center (now called Village Commons).
The lack of a town hall meant carrying out Wesley Chapel business in various locations around the village.
“First, people worked out of their homes,” she said. “I did finance at my home. The clerk did ‘clerking’ at her home. The tax collector worked out of her home.”
Then an office building opened on Airport Road, near the Monroe Municipal Airport.
“We had a lease there for a couple of years,” Cheryl said. “It was an interesting little building. You could only do one thing at a time. You could either use the internet, the phone or the computer. It was definitely a one-person type of office.”
When the Airport Road location was no longer available, village officials found a house at the intersection of New Town and Potter roads.
“The planner’s office was in the family room,” she said. “My office was in the living room. The meetings were held in the master bedroom.”
That location remained the town hall until the village built its town hall in 2014. Village officials were very proud to have paid for the new structure without borrowing money or raising taxes.
Growth and development remain the biggest challenges facing Wesley Chapel. How elected officials rule on developers’ sometimes unrealistic demands, especially when they try to bypass village zoning laws, can be controversial at best, a battle at worst.
“It all comes down to council members,” she said. “If the council members want to break the rules, then it’s no longer what the people want. Council is in charge, so the only recourse citizens have is to not vote for them.”
After 19 years, Cheryl decided to close her laptop and turn off her accounting software. Her last day with the village was April 28.
“The village council greatly appreciates Cheryl’s many years of service to Wesley Chapel,” Wesley Chapel Mayor Amanda Fuller said. “Her hard work and dedication leaves behind a legacy of fiscal responsibility and efficient management of village resources. I will miss Cheryl tremendously. For eight years, she has been a knowledgeable advisor, confidante and friend. We wish her the very best and hope she enjoys lots of quality time with her family and beautiful grandbabies.”
“I’ll miss it all,” Cheryl said. “The only thing I won’t miss is audit season. I write the audit book and then the auditor audits it.”
As for plans for her future, she will continue doing some finance work outside of the village. She mostly looks forward to spending more time with the family, especially those grandchildren.
