WESLEY CHAPEL – Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will offer opportunities to buy and sell at its Spring Community Yard Sale.
The event takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the corner of Potter Road South and Chambwood Road.
The church encourages the community to clean out their garages or closets and bring yard sale items. Sellers may contact Judy at 704-219-3160 to reserve a spot for the sale. Spots cost $15 inside and $10 outside under the shade trees.
Buyers are encouraged to shop for all types of merchandise and get refreshments inside the community building. Chef David should be on duty.
