WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee will hold Cocoa & Carols with Santa.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Dogwood Park, 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw.
There will be holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, bonfire for roasting s’mores, cocoa and cider, and other activities. Santa will be there and possibly a grouch. Parking will be at Southbrook Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.