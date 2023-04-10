WESLEY CHAPEL – The Wesley Chapel Village Council will discuss rezoning cases that may lead to more housing and a horse therapy use.
The council will continue discussing the nine parcels at Weddington and Wesley Chapel roads. The applicant wants to rezone the property from office-institutional uses to single-family residential with minimum lot sizes of 40,000 square feet.
During the February public hearing, Planning Board Member Sherry Killion said the office use would bring more traffic and set a precedent for other areas. Pat Kahle, chamber of commerce president, said business creates jobs and puts less strain on resources.
Resident Frank Cappella questioned if the area can handle more development right now.
Nathalie and Daniel Carrizosa have applied for rezoning for nearly eight acres off 1418 Bloomsberry Lane to add a horse therapy use to the property. Interim Planning Director Vagn Hansen II acknowledged the property has been used as a horse barn and riding fields for some time but it needed the rezoning to accommodate the therapy piece.
