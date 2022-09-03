WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel is seeking volunteers for its annual litter sweep.
The sweep takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at Siler Presbyterian Church, 6301 Weddington Road.
Litter Busters will supply materials and safety items. Sheriff’s deputies will assist in safety efforts for the clean-up crew.
Call Wesley Chapel Town Hall at 704-839-0182 ext. 2003 or email adminassist@wesleychapelnc.com to sign up.
