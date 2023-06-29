Wesley Chapel marks 25 years with train rides, food trucks

WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel will hold its 25th Anniversary Celebration with fun-filled activities at Dogwood Park.
Kids can enjoy face painting, a bouncy house, a train ride around the park and some ‘old fashioned’ games, all to the sounds of live music. The event includes three food trucks and an ice cream truck.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at 121 Lester Davis Road. All activities are free. Parking will be at Southbrook Church, 5607 Weddington Road. The Union County Sheriff’s Office will assist with crossing Weddington Road. The park can accommodate parking for those with handicap stickers.
On the web: https://www.ci.wesley-chapel.nc.us
