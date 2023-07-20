WESLEY CHAPEL – About 300 people enjoyed a day of celebration at Dogwood Park in recognition of the Village of Wesley Chapel’s 25th anniversary.
“This is so much fun,” said a young mother as she watched her daughter get a butterfly painted on her face. “What a great way for the town to celebrate its anniversary.”
All in attendance were given complimentary 25th anniversary coffee mugs, ink pens and snap bracelets for the kids.
Mayor Amanda Fuller thanked those in attendance and all the volunteers who worked to make the event a success.
“Twenty-five years ago today our town fathers and mothers made the Village of Wesley Chapel a municipality,” she said. “It took almost three years of hard work and determination, but they did it. On July 15th, 1998, the Village of Wesley Chapel became a municipality.”
Fuller noted that in the past 25 years, the village had grown from 1,100 residents to almost 9,000 residents, and from 2,500 acres to more than 10-square miles. She said this was due to voluntary annexation and the influx of new residents.
Even though the heat and high humidity may have been instrumental in creating a smaller crowd than expected, event organizer Deb Bledsoe said she was happy with the number of folks who braved temperatures in the 90s to join the celebration.
“We had four misting fans positioned around the park and there was usually someone standing in front of one of them,” Bledsoe said. “I know some people had hoped for a bigger crowd, but all-in-all, I was pleased with the 300 brave souls who battled the heat to help us celebrate.”
The rock band 485 entertained the crowd, while a trackless train from Blue Phoenix entertained the kids and the young at heart. Children also enjoyed meeting firefighters from Wesley Chapel Fire Station 26. Firefighters walked around the park greeting kids and gifting them badges and kid-size firefighting helmets.
Toddlers were especially thrilled with the bubble machine, running and squealing as they tried to catch them. There were plenty of water fights with the water guns and lots of competition on the cornhole court.
Attendees enjoyed a multitude of food venders: International Truck of Tacos, Abbot’s Frozen Custard, Jersey Mike’s and King of Fire Pizza.
The most popular attraction of the day, however, was face painter, Mandy McCall of Professional Face & Body Painting. Her gift with a brush stroke turned smiling faces into lions and tigers and butterflies. Her tent had a constant line of excited children.
“I love doing this,” Mandy said. “The kids get so excited, and when I show them their faces in a mirror, they just light up.”
Bledsoe said there were scores of people to thank for making the celebration possible, including the village council who funded the event, Chris McBride of the communications committee who secured the multitude of volunteers and food venders, the communications committee for advertising the event and Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation for setting up and tearing down the event.
Village Councilman Mike Como said he looked forward to the 50th anniversary celebration event, and hoped he’d be around to see it.
