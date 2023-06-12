WEDDINGTON – Weddington Town Council will meet June 12 to discuss a temporary classroom at Weddington United Methodist Church, changes to the development ordinances regarding livestock and the adoption of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
Weddington United Methodist Church has applied for a zoning amendment to allow it to house a temporary modular classroom building on its 22-acre site at 130 S. Province Road. The building, which will be no larger than 8,844 square feet, will go behind the family life center and Weddington Christian Academy.
“The modular classroom building shall be temporary in nature and must be removed or receive additional approval no later than five years from the date of zoning permit approval,” according to the site plan notes submitted to the town.
The planning board and town staff are recommending approval of the request.
Staff is bringing forward a text amendment to its development ordinances that pertain to agricultural uses.
While agricultural uses can be placed on as little as 40,000 square feet, the town will require at least five acres for at least one livestock animal weighing more than 250 pounds. Lots with one horse need 40,000 square feet of fenced land while lots with two horses need 80,000 square feet.
Structures for poultry or livestock must be located at least 150 feet from the property line. Horse structures can be 60 feet away. These regulations don’t apply to bovine or equine corrals.
The council will consider a $4,277,325 budget for the 2024 fiscal year. Expenses are broken into three categories: administrative ($720,550), planning and zoning ($625,875) and general government ($2,930,900). The town will use a 4.5 cent tax rate to generate $1.5 million in revenue.
The Weddington Town Council will convene at 7 p.m. June 12 at Weddington Town Hall, 1924 Weddington Road.
