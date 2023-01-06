Weddington preschool students donate toys, coats

WEDDINGTON – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Weddington recently collected dozens of toys to benefit Toys for Tots, a gift drive run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
For two weeks, students held a toy drive to fulfill the wish lists of local children in need.
Students also held a winter coat drive and collected more than 35 coats in various sizes for local shelters.
Through these initiatives, students learned the importance of giving back to the community, especially during the holidays.
