MONROE – John Grexa, an assistant principal at Weddington High, described Shelby Allen Wilmer as a credit to the counselors at his school and those in Union County Public Schools during the Feb. 7 school board meeting. It was there that Wilmer was honored for winning the district’s monthly staff recognition.
Grexa shared how Wilmer worked with students while chaperoning a trip to Hawaii with the school band.
“Although she was assigned a certain number of students, she was available to help all the students with their social and emotional needs,” Grexa said, reading from the nomination. “It was amazing to see how she worked with each of the students that needed her guidance. She kept a calm and professional demeanor in each instance.”
Wilmer was one of two staffers to win the district’s Influencer award for February. Plumber Brian Belk won the Influencer award that goes to non-teaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.