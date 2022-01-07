MONROE – Community radio station 99.1 The Fun One is now available on 94.3 FM in Union County.
President John Griffin announced the expansion Dec. 29 with a gathering of on-air volunteers surrounding him live on the air.
As a part of a produced announcement featuring the likes of retired broadcaster John Hancock; former Charlotte morning host Chuck Boozer; Ken Knox, of Chairmen of the Board); and many others, Griffin announced the radio station would now be known as, “Fun One Radio.”
“Having a second frequency like 94.3 will allow Fun One Radio to serve and cover additional parts of Union County, especially the western portion of the county,” Griffin said. “We’re absolutely thrilled to serve as Monroe’s community radio station.”
Fun One Radio is on the air as WDZD-LP Monroe and operates at 99.1 and 94.3 FM with coverage throughout Monroe and around the globe via thefunone.org, TuneIn and The Fun One app. It is a two-time Carolina Beach Music Awards, Radio Station of the Year.
Fun One Radio is a non-profit, 501c3 organization through Shaggers Incorporated. Fun One Radio depends on donations from listeners and local businesses for financial support.
“Because we’re a nonprofit radio station, we can focus our attention even more on serving the (Monroe and Union County) community while promoting other nonprofits and small businesses,” programming volunteer Greg Baucom said.
