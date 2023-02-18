Waxhaw unveils updated pedestrian plan

WAXHAW – Much has changed since Blair Israel began studying pedestrian activity in Waxhaw more than 10 years ago.
The senior planner remembers how the town was about half the size it is today. Back then, Israel said he single-handedly drafted the Waxhaw Pedestrian Plan, which commissioners approved in 2012.
“Since then, we've grown tremendously,” Israel said. “There are there are new issues and much that needs to be addressed and updated.”
Many more people joined Israel to update the plan for 2023. Contributors included a steering committee of stakeholders, town staff, commissioners, planning board members, the N.C. Department of Transportation and experts from consulting firm VHB. They’ve been working on this since November 2021, beginning with a look at existing conditions.
One thing that hasn’t changed over time is the lack of funding for such projects.
The 2012 plan identified 40 sidewalk, 28 trail and 32 crossing projects. The 2023 plans notes about 13% of those projects have been fully or partially completed. Most of those completions were sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.
“Critical sidewalk gaps persist in the downtown, southeast of downtown, along N.C. 16, Waxhaw-Marvin Road, and the larger greenway network,” according to the plan.
“A plan is just a plan,” Israel told commissioners. “A plan is a series of recommendations that elected officials can consider and do project by project or not. So I would love to have seen the
2012 plan more carried out. The vision that's there and the projects that are there – if Waxhaw had been able to do all those projects, it would be a different town. And not just for pedestrians but for car traffic as well because there was a big emphasis in that former plan about road connectivity.”
Israel said these projects take time and money. He told commissioners that what happens with the plan is really up to them and their successors.
The plan explains some of the existing conditions of Waxhaw’s transportation network and evaluates projects for funding.
The projects that rank the highest include pedestrian access to High Rock Drive at Sharon Drive, sidewalk improvements on South Broome Street (from Caldwell to N.C. 75) and Caldwell Street (from South Church to South Providence), and a crossing improvement at N.C. 75 and South Broome Street.
The plan includes visualizations that show how a few of the top 25 projects can be addressed, including underpass greenway connections at Waxhaw-Marvin Road and Kensington Drive, the crossing at Cuthbertson Middle School and a crosswalk at Kinston Drive at N.C. 16.
“This is simply a photoshop exercise where you take the existing facility and say OK what would it be like if this was made safer,” Israel said.
The plan shows attitudes residents have about the current infrastructure.
When asked to rate the town’s sidewalk network, 44% rated them poor or very poor. Another 38% said they were fair.
Of the survey-takers, 46% walk a few times a month, 25% walk several times a week, 14% walk rarely, 12% walk daily and 3% walk never. Unsafe crossings, disconnecting network, unsafe vehicle behavior were identified as the top three barriers to walking.
