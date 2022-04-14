WAXHAW – Patrons of this year’s Taste of Waxhaw may detect “notes of citrusy dankness” or a “distinct dry finish.”
These are actually descriptions of beers one can find at Waxhaw Taphouse (Mountain Candy IPA and Juicy Jay IPA), which along with Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub, will have a greater role in the annual festival than any bar before.
Waxhaw is testing out a state law passed in September 2021 that allows towns to establish social districts in which restaurants and bars can sell alcoholic beverages to drink in a common designated area.
Waxhaw Downtown Development Director Ashley Nowell described the district to commissioners last month to include the Community Corner along West North Main Street, up Church Street, to Price and then along McDonald Street.
The district will be active during the Taste of Waxhaw festival from 5 to 8 p.m. May 12. Patrons can buy special clear plastic cups of up to 16 ounces with logos of the event and vendors to carry with them at the festival.
They won’t be able to enter other establishments or the designated festival area with the drinks.
Waxhaw commissioners gave Nowell their blessing to move forward with the program. She’ll reach out to downtown businesses to make sure they are all on the same page.
Two off-duty officers will work the festival. Trash cans will be located throughout the grounds.
The Taste of Waxhaw features samples of the town's most popular restaurants.
