WAXHAW – An analysis of traffic through downtown Waxhaw found that even with the implementation of northwest, northeast and southeast segments of Waxhaw Parkway, the volume of vehicles will remain near 2018 levels.
The analysis also found that downtown traffic volumes will increase until those segments are built, but improvements to the intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 75 will still be needed.
The town used grant funding from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to contract with Charlotte-based Kittelson & Associates to study how traffic was moving through downtown.
Justin Bansen, an engineer with Kittelson & Associates, said the analysis will help town staff prioritize improvements to Waxhaw Parkway and coordinate with state transportation officials on the alignments that best support regional travel.
The study found that 67.5% of total trips through the downtown core were non-local trips.
“Those may still be local drivers to the greater Waxhaw area but they are not trying to get to or from the downtown,” Bansen told Waxhaw commissioners June 14. “That’s not their destination or their origin. They are just trying to get through that area. That really tells us something about as you add parkway or other parallel facilities within the network, it gives other route options that may be able to disperse that traffic a little bit more.”
The top travel patterns through the downtown core were north-south from N.C. 16 to Old Providence, east-west along N.C. 75, and north to east from N.C. 16 to N.C. 75.
Kittelson & Associates will continue analyzing key intersections based on various traffic volume scenarios.
Waxhaw Mayor Ron Pappas said the study to this point confirms what town leaders have been seeing.
