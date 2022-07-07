WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw has moved to the next phase of development on the new location for its town hall and the public services/parks and recreation operations center.
Town commissioners chose Southern Builders to complete the Waxhaw Town Campus project after receiving bids from multiple general contractors.
“Southern Builders is very excited to be the general contractor for the new Waxhaw Town Campus,” said Patrick Williamson, president of Southern Builders. “ It is clear from the design that a lot of thought and hard work has gone into the project from the town leadership. We look forward to working with ADW Architects again to deliver a first-class facility for the Town of Waxhaw.”
The Town Campus project, located at 4220 Waxhaw-Marvin Road (the intersection of Waxhaw-Marvin Road and Kensington Road), is designed to accommodate the town's operational needs while also planning for future operations and services.
The site will have room for expansion of both buildings. The northwest area of the site will also be preserved for a future building site as additional service needs develop over time.
ADW Architects will provide construction administration services for the project for the duration of the construction schedule.
The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.
