WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw is seeking a qualified artist to create a sculpture for the new community park in downtown.
The permanent fixture will be a visual focal point for the community to enjoy. The artwork will feature the image of a feather, representative of the Native American heritage of Waxhaw.
“We want to make sure the artwork remains relevant to the overall essence of the community,” said Dena Sabinske, the town’s parks and recreation director. “Downtown Waxhaw is a vital center of community activity, and we would like all residents and visitors to aesthetically enjoy their experience while walking through the public park.”
Artists who have a background in metalwork or sculpture work are encouraged to apply at https://tinyurl.com/waxhawdowntownparkartproject.
The town broke ground on its newest park Oct. 29, 2021. The ceremony marked the start of Phase 1 (clearing/grading, utilities, drives, parking) for 9.9 acres of park space. The new neighborhood park is located off 301 Givens St., two blocks south of South Main Street (NC 75), between Broad and Church streets.
