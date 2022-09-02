WAXHAW – Waxhaw Police Chief Michael Eiss will retire Oct. 1.
Eiss arrived at the Waxhaw Police Department as a sergeant in November 2002, back when there were only eight officers. He was appointed chief in 2006. He has seen the department grow to 34 officers and administrative staff.
During his tenure as chief, Waxhaw has been named as one of the Top Five Safest Cities and one of the safest places to raise a family. Among his other accomplishments are bringing the D.A.R.E. program to Waxhaw, the Citizens Police Academy, and leading his department through the certification process with the North Carolina League of Municipalities.
“I have put my heart and soul into this town, and I sincerely believe that I made a difference,” Eiss said. “Now it’s time for me to focus on my family, and my parents need me more than ever.”
Plans for an interim police chief will be announced at a later date.
“I want to thank Chief Eiss for his service to the Waxhaw community and for his commitment to keeping Waxhaw as one of the premier communities to work, live and play,” Town Manager Jeff Wells said. “Chief Eiss has given over 27 years of his professional career to local government and public safety. He deserves a well-earned opportunity to focus on his family and enjoy retirement.”
