WAXHAW – Since commissioners' retreat with staff back in January, town leaders have spent budget season in workshops and private two-by-two meetings hashing out how to best serve Waxhaw's rapidly growing population.
On June 8, Town Manager Jeffrey Wells presented not just one but two budgets to BOC—a standard operating budget of $15.45 million, as well as a new capital improvement plan and corresponding capital improvement budget of $5.13 million.
According to Wells, Waxhaw is in dire need of a better plan to address its capital needs.
"We have experienced about 100% growth from 2010," Wells told commissioners. "When you have a municipality that has grown like we do, we see now that our facilities are at best inadequate and at worst downright decrepit in some areas."
Waxhaw’s population of around 3,000 at the turn of the century has risen to almost 20,000. Wells added later that Waxhaw is projected to be just short of 7,000 households next year.
The regular operating budget is where the town will pull money for trash, recycle, police and other day-to-day expenses. This money also pays Waxhaw's 84 staff members.
Whereas the operating budget deals with the now, the new capital improvement budget and CIP have more to do with the future, and they are new to Waxhaw. A CIP is a plan that identifies large-scale projects and equipment purchases, and provides funding options and a schedule for completion.
In Waxhaw's case, the CIP comes with a master list of 57 projects and counting – some of which are included in the budgets for 2021-22.
"[A CIP] synchronizes your project planning with your budget," Wells said. “It links the town's plans with its physical capacity."
One of the projects Wells is most excited for is Phase 2 of the downtown park, which could go out to bid this summer and break ground in fall. The finished park will be full of amenities like shelters, greens, trails, playgrounds, amphitheaters and courts.
Another series of projects is what Wells called the town campus. These three buildings – a parks and rec building, a public services building and an official town hall – would go up at the intersection of Waxhaw-Marvin Road and Kensington Drive, adjacent to Kensington Elementary. The 17 acres of green space there touch both Town Creek and Nesbit parks.
“It not only provides us an opportunity to have adequate facilities to serve the public for decades to come,” Wells said, “but it also provides us an opportunity to continue building and expanding our park presence there and connect that property to have one giant public space.”
The list is proactive, including projects NCDOT won't get to.
“We're maxed out in a lot of places,” Wells explained. “Everybody knows of small time road projects that aren't going to get done unless the town puts up the resources. Every year, we find out that their projects continue to be delayed for whatever reason, so we know that for projects that we have the ability to carry, we have to be looking out for ourselves."
Commissioner Pedro Morey wondered if citizens opposed to capital improvements – especially the new town campus – are “less than informed” or “don't have the full scope.”
That's when Wells called the current public services building on the south side of downtown “embarrassing.”
“When we have somebody that wants to buy a cemetery plot, they are walking into a cinder block building,” Wells said. “When you're trying to be sensitive to somebody's needs, it's inadequate space … They've been in need of a new building for almost two decades, and from what I hear, they have been told they would get a building for the better part of that time and it has never happened."
Parks and rec is currently officed in an old 2,000-square-foot town hall building. They use a house out back for storage.
"They squeeze in all of their fleet in between the house and the building," Wells said. "Just like any growing and successful town, they have outgrown that space."
Wells estimated the town has spent almost $1 million over the last seven years leasing an old doctor's building for a town hall.
Back in July 2020, town leaders were operating on a report made by the NC League of Municipalities that predicted millions in lost revenue from sales tax for local governments statewide. That was a false alarm.
“Nobody knew how sales tax was going to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are fortunate that sales tax was not affected much at all,” Wells said June 8.
According to the manager, sales tax is the town's biggest source of revenue after property taxes, which are slated to stay at $0.385. This is the rate that has been in place since 2018-19.
Melody Shuler, town clerk, read two public comments into record, both expressing the sentiment that since properties have been reassessed and are worth more, a static property tax is an effective tax increase.
"It looks nice to say that the rate is staying the same," one citizen wrote, "but the reality is… everyone's taxes are going up significantly. My house assessment increased by 42.5% over the prior year; my town taxes will now be increased by that much as well."
The estimated fund balance for 2021-22 is $5.56 million, or 36% of the total budget, down from $6.9 million (51%) last year. That money went toward starting the town campus project and downtown park design.
Commissioners will vote on three separate motions June 22: one to approve the operating budget, one to approve the CIP, and one to approve the CIP budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.