WAXHAW – Eleven members of the Waxhaw Lions Club collected non-perishables for two local food pantries Sept. 24 in front of Food Lion.
Shoppers donated enough items to fill nearly 30 large boxes. The food will be shared equally between the Waxhaw Methodist and Waxhaw Baptist pantries, which have seen increased demand over the past year.
The effort was part of a state-wide Hunger Awareness Day of Service organized by the Lions Clubs of North Carolina.
Waxhaw Lions have been helping their neighbors since 1985 and are recruiting adults to expand the impact of their services for those in need.
Emails info@waxhawlionsclub.org for more information.
