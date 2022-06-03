WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Lions Club has been screening children for vision problems since 2018.
Its vision screening program, KidSight, is for children ages 2 to 8 years old.
Trained volunteers are ready to schedule appointments at local preschools and grammar schools in North Carolina, and even travel across the state line to schools in South Carolina.
The portable KidSight equipment screens for anisometropia, astigmatism, hyperopia, myopia, corneal reflexes and anisocoria.
Recently, Lions have been promoting early awareness of color blindness. They can connect children with a new lens company that offers corrective color blindness technology.
Lions have referred to themselves as “Knights of the Blind” since 1925, when Helen Keller gave a moving speech at their convention.
Lions Clubs International is a nonprofit making a mark in 200 countries. Locally, members collect used eyeglasses for underprivileged nations, supply aid for disaster relief, and connect visually impaired people with guide dogs, tools for independence, and finances for medical care and research.
On the web: waxhawlionsclub.org.
