WAXHAW – Kimley-Horn and Association will develop plans and cost estimates as well as analyze traffic for four long-talked-about, large-scale transportation projects in town.
Waxhaw commissioners voted Feb. 8 to contract the work out to the planning firm for up to $134,500.
The projects involve Waxhaw Parkway West, North Broome Street center turn lane, Kensington Drive pedestrian improvements and intersection improvements at Waxhaw-Marvin and Pine Oak roads.
“Developing functional plans is the first step in the design process,” Staff Engineer Theo Ghitea told the Waxhaw Town Council on Feb. 8. “This work will be used as the foundation for developing fully engineered design plans.”
Functional plans provide accurate cost estimates, which helps the town budget for them.
Town Manager Jeff Wells said this puts the town in a better position on a number of fronts.
“It will allow us to better compete for funding opportunities,” Wells said. “It also puts us in a position to have – beyond just a line on a page – have an actual plan for that particular project that puts us in a better position to seek funding no matter what that funding source is.”
Waxhaw Parkway West
The Waxhaw Parkway West project involves a three-lane road from Waxhaw-Marvin Road to N.C. 16 as well as pedestrian facilities, street trees and lights.
“Reconstruction of the existing asphalt will be incorporated into the design to meet future traffic needs once a connection is made,” Ghitea said. “Design of this project will be coordinated with NCDOT’s rail-bridge project to tie into the future roundabout which is being constructed at Waxhaw-Marvin and Helms Road by NCDOT.”
The final piece of this project will help determine how to bring the town road up to NCDOT design standards so that the agency may accept it into its network.
North Broome Street
The center turn lane at North Broome Street project spans from North Church Street and Broome to the intersection of Broom and Howie Mine Road and McDonald Street. A center turn lane will be added for better traffic flow, he said.
“Studying the corridor will provide an understanding of the amount of right of way that is needed to construct the improvements,” he said. As development occurs along the corridor, the town will understand where the right of way line needs to be to ensure that the road can accommodate the future roadway improvements.
Kensington Drive
Pedestrian improvements to Kensington Drive will include a pedestrian bridge over the Twelve Mile Creek Tributary.
“The Kensington Drive pedestrian improvement project is considered a major project due to the need for a separate pedestrian bridge over the Twelve Mile Creek Tributary,” he said. “A pedestrian bridge is needed due to the existing road bridge not being designed to incorporate pedestrian facilities.”
A multi-use path along Kensington Drive will extend to Connels Point Avenue, where it will connect to another project. The project includes analysis into how to connect to a future greenway along the tributary as well as updated costs for improvements to the intersection of Kensington and Waxhaw-Marvin roads.
Waxhaw-Marvin Road
This project analyzes two potential improvements for the intersection of Waxhaw-Marvin and Pine Oak roads. One is a signalized re-aligned T-intersection. The other will be a roundabout.
“The intersection is at a skew,” he said.” Traffic along the road is anticipated to increase when Pine Oak Road and Prescot Glen Parkway are connected by developer improvements when the Prescot Glen commercial site fully develops.”
