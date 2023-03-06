WAXHAW – Jason Hall has suggested to colleagues on the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners the idea of amending zoning rules to allow nonprofits to operate food pantries in town.
Hall said a need was recently brought to his attention and through his research, he realized town ordinances don’t define food pantries as a use. A church may operate a food pantry as an accessory use, but current zoning doesn’t allow a nonprofit to operate a food pantry as a primary use.
“The reality is there are folks who live within our town limits who are less fortunate than a lot of us,” Hall said Feb. 28. “When I say less fortunate, they have trouble getting food. They have trouble reaching the places around our community where they can get food, and as crazy as it sounds, it exists. It exists a lot closer than what all of us might think.”
Hall suggested staff create a text ordinance defining a food pantry and where such uses can be located.
Commissioner Brenda McMillon said she thought it was a good idea but she wanted to make Hall aware of the Jesse Jude Pantry at Waxhaw Baptist Church. The church distributes food on the second Saturday of each month.
“They do collect food and they do distribute food and it is very public,” McMillon said.
“Some of the churches in our area do have food pantries,” Hall replied. “Those handouts do come with some conditions and some of the folks who could benefit from charitable organizations don't necessarily fit within that faith framework.”
McMillon said she’s wholeheartedly for that but she said the church’s food pantry does not hold back food from anyone who needs it. She’s been assisting with the church’s food pantry for the past seven years.
“I think it’s a great suggestion,” Mayor Ron Pappas said. “If we have that hole, let’s close it.”
