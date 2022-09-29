WAXHAW – Gregg Collins will join the Waxhaw Police Department on Sept. 28 as interim chief.
Collins formerly served as police captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
“Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the table and comes highly recommended,” Town Manager Jeff Wells said. “His collaborative approach when working with communities gives me confidence he can step into the interim Waxhaw police chief role during this important time.”
As interim chief, Collins will lead daily operations and maintain continuity of all police services throughout the community. He will replace the retiring Michael Eiss, who has led the department since 2006.
“The Waxhaw Police Department will continue to provide the very best service to our community that they all deserve and are accustomed to receiving,” Collins said.
The interim assignment is expected to be for about four or five months. During this time, the town will contract with Developmental Associates to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent police chief.
Prior to joining CMPD in 2000, Collins worked as an officer in Kinston and Garner. He worked his way up to sergeant in CMPD’s Freedom Division, then Police Response Area Commander, eventually being promoted to captain where he served in various divisions.
Although he retired as the captain over the CMPD Intelligence Division in early 2022, he works with the department as a hire-back where he assists in staffing special events.
