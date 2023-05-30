Waxhaw explains process of canceling events due to weather

WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw has created a graphic to educate the public on the factors that go into canceling events due to weather.
The possibility of severe weather led to the cancellation of the Waxhaw Christmas Parade in 2022 and 2017 while the threat of thunderstorms has derailed the occasional Jammin’ By the Tracks concert.
The town received some pushback from residents on social media when it canceled the 2022 Christmas parade. One Facebook user called the town a grinch. Another user said the cancellation was an example of how soft the nation had become.
“There's a lot of effort and planning that goes into having these events for our community,” Commissioner Anne Simpson said during the May 23 town board meeting. “One of those things that we plan for – try to take into consideration – is the weather and especially where it relates to the safety of our participants, all the citizens, our vendors, our employees.”
Waxhaw considers these factors as inclement weather: More than 60% chance of rain, at least a 10% chance of lightning, cold index under 32 degrees and heat index at the danger level. The town gets weather information from the National Weather Service, Perry Weather and The Weather Channel. The graphic states how Waxhaw communicates these cancellations, which include the town’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“We were doing all these wonderful things but we're just making it official so the public understands the process,” Parks and Recreation Director Dena Sabinske told commissioners. “It gives a one, two, three how we come up with those designations when we have to call an event.”
Sabinski said events that are of the scale of Memorial Day can be moved indoors if there is a chance of rain but there’s not a venue large enough to contain a regional event the size of the Kaleidoscope Festival, which attracts more than 5,000 people to downtown Waxhaw.
In the case of the 2022 Waxhaw Christmas Parade, the town could not reschedule the Dec. 11 event because it said the N.C. Department of Transportation requires “60 days approval” to close N.C. 16 and 75.
