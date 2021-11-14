WAXHAW – Town commissioners voted to expand the Waxhaw Parks, Cultural & Recreation Advisory Board from seven to nine members on Nov. 9.
Staff said the move provides Parks and Recreation Director Dena Sabinske more help.
“She's got a lot going on and I think it's going to be really helpful for her to have some bench strength, if you will,” Mayor Ron Pappas said. “I think I know a couple of the candidates who she's intending on adding, so I think it will really help her really build that team.”
