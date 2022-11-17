WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Board of Commissioners showed their support for local businesses by signing a proclamation of support for Small Business Saturday at their Nov. 8 meeting.
The board hopes the proclamation will raise awareness and encourage residents to support small businesses and merchants on Nov 26 and throughout the year.
Founded by American Express® in 2010, Small Business Saturday® is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support their neighborhoods and is held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Now in its 13th year, Small Business Saturday has been embraced as part of the holiday shopping tradition as each year shoppers, businesses, and public officials come together to "Shop Small" and show their neighborhood pride.
The Town of Waxhaw is participating in Small Business Saturday again in 2022. Shopping at local businesses means those dollars are recirculated in the community.
When shopping at a small business, an average of $0.68 of every dollar spent is invested locally, according to town officials. Small businesses donate 250% more than large businesses to local causes.
“Shopping local connects you with your community. We’re encouraging everyone to shop and dine locally in Waxhaw on Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy your meals and buy some holiday gifts at one of more than 100 locally owned businesses in town,” Downtown Director Ashley Nowell said.
This year’s event will feature fun activities throughout downtown Waxhaw. The retail shops have fun “Shop Local” bags for their customers. Shoppers can also participate in an “Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt”. This hunt will occur in 25 downtown businesses. Shoppers look for the hidden elf in each store and get their scavenger hunt bingo card stamped. Those who complete a row, column or diagonal will be entered to win a prize donated by the participating businesses. Complete the entire card and shoppers will earn 5 entries into the giveaway. The prize is valued at over $200.
