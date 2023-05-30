WAXHAW – Town Manager Jeff Wells recommends a budget of nearly $19,864,000 to operate the town as well as $3.6 million for capital improvements. His budget calls for a $0.385 property tax rate, which has been in place since the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Waxhaw commissioners are scheduled to vote on his recommendations during the June 13 meeting.
About 57% ($11.2 million) of the $19,781,000 general fund comes from property taxes. Sales and use taxes represent the next largest piece of the revenue pie at 24% ($4.8 million), followed by motor vehicle tax at 6% ($1.1 million) and other revenues.
Wells went over the budget with town commissioners during a May 23 public hearing. No one from the public spoke for or against the recommendation but Wells took the opportunity to present some budget highlights:
• Start-up costs, including staffing and debt payment, for the acquisition of the Athletic Barn.
• Trash, recycling and yard waste pick-up via Waste Pro. The town recently renewed its contract with the vendor through 2028.
• Debt payment toward the upfit of the police building. The 15-year loan is scheduled to mature in 2028.
• Lease of the current town hall, which will expire in the spring. The town has the option to pay month-to-month.
• Debt payment and programming for the new town campus.
• Vehicle leases through Enterprise. Wells said the town has 30 vehicles through that program.
• The transition of the downtown department into a business development department that’ll focus on business recruitment and the Main Street program.
• A streetlights and facade improvement program.
• Full schedule of parks and recreation events.
Personnel consists of about half of the general fund budget. If approved, the budget will allow for 100 town employees, including 11 new positions. These positions include three patrol officers, a detective, a downtown park manager, one full-time and two part-time cultural park techs, a part-time accounting assistant and two recreation center staffers.
The budget also allows for a 3% cost of living and 2% merit raises. Wells proposes longevity pay, life insurance, paid maternity leave and absorption of increased medical insurance costs.
The town will transfer $733,000 from its nearly $15 million fund balance for start-up costs and first-year mortgage for the recreation center, according to Melody Shuler, assistant to the town manager.
Capital improvements
Waxhaw enters year three of its five-year capital improvement plan. The capital improvement plan budget is $3.6 million.
“It synchronizes project planning with your budget, it links the town's plans with its physical capacity and most importantly, it informs the public about our investment in infrastructure,” Wells said of the capital improvement plan.
Here are some highlights from the plan:
• Pedestrian Connectivity Fund ($140,000): Used to build or restore greenways and sidewalks as well as match grant opportunities.
• PARTF Grant Fund ($425,000): The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant will go toward the Downtown Park.
• Road improvements ($260,000 + $350,000 from FY22-23): Toward estimates for improvements to South Broad, Givens and South Church streets that will go out to bid.
• Street Maintenance Plan ($115,000): Inspections to the town’s street network to determine how to maintain it.
• Powell Bill (typically $200,000-$350,000): Repaving and repairing streets and sidewalks as well as the creation of a tree maintenance program.
• American Rescue Plan: Several projects will come from this including adding additional through and turn lanes at Kensington Drive and N.C. 16 as well as cutting down the hill at Connells Point and adding sidewalk connection between Connells and Sunset Hill Road ($1.1 million), repurposing the Waxhaw Library building for community use ($250,000), permanent LED lighting fixtures for the Nesbit Park baseball field ($175,000), a crosswalk and beacon at Cuthbertson Road ($150,000), downtown directory signs ($100,000), a commercial Christmas tree for Downtown Park ($100,000), message board trailers ($36,000), and sidewalk and streetscape improvements for downtown ($35,000)
Eighteen of the 94 projects on the capital improvement plan list have been completed.
“This list never ends and it always grows,” Wells told commissioners. “Every single year, we’re thinking of something or there’s a new need that pops up. This list will grow but also what will grow is the check marks for the number of completed projects that we have.”
