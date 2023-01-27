WAXHAW – Melody Shuler has transitioned from the role of town clerk to assistant to the town manager for the Town of Waxhaw.
Shuler has worked for the Town of Waxhaw since 2014. She served as deputy town clerk for three years before earning her first promotion. Shuler was voted by her peers in 2020 to serve as the president of the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks.
“It’s a great opportunity for her to focus on administrative support and to provide a great benefit to the Waxhaw,” Town Manager Jeff Wells told commissioners Jan. 24 of her new role. “it also provides her an opportunity for her to reach her career goals.”
Wells said Shuler will dabble in areas such as budget preparation, budget analysis, customer service, grants and risk management.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow to expand my knowledge of Waxhaw,” Shuler said.
Waxhaw Mayor Ron Pappas said he has seen growth in Shuler during his three years at the helm. He added that Shuler has kept him informed and contributed to a great team.
Barbara Blackwell now serves as town clerk.
